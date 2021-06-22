Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 14,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $342.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $348.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $315.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. Waters’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.56.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.