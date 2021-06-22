American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,583,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $152,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $101,152,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $71,613,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.18.

NYSE:AMH opened at $39.22 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 130.73, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $312.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, major shareholder B Wayne Et Al Hughes bought 54,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

