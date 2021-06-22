Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 35,820 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,084,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of AGCO worth $155,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 26.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

NYSE AGCO opened at $124.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.71. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.33, for a total transaction of $77,464.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,543.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,155 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,620. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

