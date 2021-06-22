Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 14,380 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,380 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.19% of Allison Transmission worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.19. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.99.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.