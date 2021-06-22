Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 80,394 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $56,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock valued at $1,149,382. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAE opened at $63.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.05. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $142.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Haemonetics from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.