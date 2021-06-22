Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,733 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ResMed were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at $19,156,025.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $199,981.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $239.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $242.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lowered ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.83.

ResMed Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.