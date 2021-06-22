Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $7.94 Million in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 295,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,938,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.23% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,862,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,370,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,801,000 after acquiring an additional 269,733 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,671,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after acquiring an additional 100,092 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,259,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,659,000 after acquiring an additional 28,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.57. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRI shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

