Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 41.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Nomura were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nomura in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Nomura by 167.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Nomura had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 5.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nomura from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nomura from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

