Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 1,100 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 359.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,480,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071,445 shares in the last quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 530.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,596,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,347 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $284,700,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,883,000 after acquiring an additional 793,175 shares in the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total value of $14,870,338.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy Burton sold 156,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.54, for a total value of $35,361,514.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,361,514.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 773,007 shares of company stock valued at $180,209,629 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

Shares of SNOW opened at $248.29 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.57.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.