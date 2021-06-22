Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Stock Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,390,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after buying an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after buying an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after buying an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $90.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.83. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $92.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CGI from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.30.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

