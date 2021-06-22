Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.13. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $0.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of NYSE:TALO opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $18.24.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $51,332.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 582,308 shares of company stock worth $9,297,676 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,107,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 708,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,527,000 after purchasing an additional 187,227 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 173,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 111,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

