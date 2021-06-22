$1.71 EPS Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will report $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of ($0.87) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full-year earnings of $6.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $7.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIN shares. CL King lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.27.

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.11. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $100.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.34.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 449 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $44,082.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,825.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4,159.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,097,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,813,000 after buying an additional 1,071,792 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $24,251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,935,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,318,000 after buying an additional 235,743 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $19,952,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after buying an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

