ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Receives $11.34 Average Target Price from Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.34.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $14.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

ARC Resources stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.