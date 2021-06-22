E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 391,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 256,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 558,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,945 shares of company stock worth $519,923 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $54.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.20. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

