Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 309,730 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Sensient Technologies worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SXT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies by 16,513.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 172,452 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,691,000 after buying an additional 171,414 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sensient Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,765,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $351,559,000 after acquiring an additional 173,068 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SXT opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.23.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $359.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.89 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

In other news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

