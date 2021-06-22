Contrasting Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) and The Competition

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE: CTOS) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Custom Truck One Source to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Custom Truck One Source shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Custom Truck One Source -11.10% N/A -7.41% Custom Truck One Source Competitors -8.66% -5.08% 2.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Custom Truck One Source and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Custom Truck One Source $302.74 million -$21.28 million -10.07 Custom Truck One Source Competitors $1.38 billion $74.59 million 14.87

Custom Truck One Source’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Custom Truck One Source. Custom Truck One Source is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Custom Truck One Source and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Custom Truck One Source 0 0 3 0 3.00 Custom Truck One Source Competitors 156 666 977 72 2.52

As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.44%. Given Custom Truck One Source’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Custom Truck One Source has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Custom Truck One Source has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Custom Truck One Source’s competitors have a beta of 1.45, suggesting that their average share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Custom Truck One Source competitors beat Custom Truck One Source on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail industries in North America. It operates through two segments: Equipment Rental and Sales; and Parts, Tools and Accessories. The company offers specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems. As of March 8, 2021, it had a coast-to-coast rental fleet of approximately 4,500 units comprising insulated and non-insulated bucket trucks, digger derricks, line equipment, cranes, pressure diggers and drills, underground equipment, aerial devices, boom trucks, stringing gear, and hi-rail equipment, as well as repair parts, tools, and accessories. The company was formerly known as Nesco Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Custom Truck One Source, Inc. in April 2021. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in the Kansas City, Missouri.

