1,057 Shares in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $40,296.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,838,251.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on JELD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.91.

JELD stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 2.51. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

