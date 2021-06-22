Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 31,532 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in SPX FLOW by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLOW opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.24, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.91 and a 12-month high of $71.62.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. SPX FLOW had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FLOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

