Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Invests $30,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,949,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,992,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,304,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.87, for a total transaction of $169,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,301.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on FELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.67.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $78.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.46. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 32.11%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.