Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,507,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after purchasing an additional 635,760 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 850,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,534,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 845,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 165,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.