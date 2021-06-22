Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys New Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.91.

ARMK opened at $37.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Aramark has a one year low of $20.31 and a one year high of $43.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

