485 Shares in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

