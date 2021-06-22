Analysts Set DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target at $25.80

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DiaMedica Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corriente Advisors LLC boosted its position in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 870,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 63,328 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $325,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 218.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.38% of the company’s stock.

DMAC stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 2.57.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. Its lead drug candidate is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe chronic kidney disease caused by Type I or Type II diabetes; and Phase II REMEDY trials for the treatment of patients with acute ischemic stroke.

