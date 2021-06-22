Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Reduces Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,822 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 196.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 62.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $79.43 on Tuesday. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

