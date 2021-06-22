Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) Receives GBX 323.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (LON:FXPO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 323.33 ($4.22).

FXPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:FXPO opened at GBX 421.20 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,372.83. Ferrexpo has a 12-month low of GBX 163.70 ($2.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 506 ($6.61). The firm has a market cap of £2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.51%. Ferrexpo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

