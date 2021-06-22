Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Boosts Stock Position in Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 21,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.12. Independent Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The firm has a market cap of $474.04 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In related news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $208,936.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

