Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 34.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total value of $4,306,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,415.60 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,081.54 and a 52 week high of $1,542.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,448.78.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 185.94% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.