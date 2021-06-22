Ergoteles LLC Acquires Shares of 2,265 John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total transaction of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $383,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,133 shares of company stock valued at $873,656. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

NYSE JBT opened at $138.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.65. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $151.64.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

