Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €100.13 ($117.80).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA:HEN3 opened at €89.24 ($104.99) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €94.98. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.