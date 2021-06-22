Northern Trust Corp Acquires 34,414 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,733,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.23% of Dell Technologies worth $152,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 28.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.00. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

