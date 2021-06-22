Ergoteles LLC Takes Position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,443 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BANF. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

BANF opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. BancFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $34.74 and a 12 month high of $77.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.45.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.40 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, research analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

In other BancFirst news, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $1,098,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,199,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,865,352.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David E. Rainbolt sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $370,413.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,271,233.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,196 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,243. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

