Northern Trust Corp Has $156.77 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 9.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,454,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 301,807 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $156,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 1,230.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 29,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 274.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 28,687 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 7.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $51.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,184,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

