Ergoteles LLC Sells 930 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ergoteles LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.5% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 17.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $72.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.78. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $77.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

