Ergoteles LLC Acquires New Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000. Ergoteles LLC owned 0.06% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,331,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 937.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 140,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 127,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 91,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.18 million, a P/E ratio of -19.93 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.29.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.10). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

