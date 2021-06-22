Ergoteles LLC Invests $276,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $743,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000.

Shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

