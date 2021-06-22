Ergoteles LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MACAU. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $745,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Moringa Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $497,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MACAU opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

