Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after purchasing an additional 594,067 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after purchasing an additional 471,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after purchasing an additional 454,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,462,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 567.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,969,000 after purchasing an additional 395,149 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Mark J. Alles purchased 2,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.43 and a 1 year high of $141.30. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

