Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Holdings Lowered by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after buying an additional 27,489 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,372,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,391,000 after purchasing an additional 17,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $109.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.29 and a fifty-two week high of $119.77.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In related news, COO Michael Olosky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $117.43 per share, with a total value of $46,972.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.