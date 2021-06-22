Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,186 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,234 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 2.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.46. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.49 and a twelve month high of $6.53.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BBVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

