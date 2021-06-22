Sei Investments Co. Acquires 238 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $5,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 19.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 185.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 10.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 39,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,918,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $674.06 on Tuesday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $460.58 and a 52-week high of $737.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $696.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on Y. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other Alleghany news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total transaction of $1,427,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Y? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y).

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.