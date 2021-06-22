JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 120,037 Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,790,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $31,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 6.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in SLR Investment by 14.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 50.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Compass Point upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of SLR Investment in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.88.

Shares of SLRC opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. SLR Investment had a net margin of 90.14% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 117.14%.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

