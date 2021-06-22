Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys Shares of 2,646 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,328,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth $43,545,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth $503,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after acquiring an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 213.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,598,000 after acquiring an additional 455,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Oshkosh from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.07.

Oshkosh stock opened at $120.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $66.74 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.90.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $508,320.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.