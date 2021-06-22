Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 13,969 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $13,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in FMC by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after buying an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $5,272,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after buying an additional 218,461 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in shares of FMC by 762.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 46,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after buying an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.