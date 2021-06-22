Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 303.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,738 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Penn National Gaming worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of PENN stock opened at $76.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.96 and a beta of 2.58. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.81%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.58.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.