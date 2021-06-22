Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

RMO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of RMO opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.35. Romeo Power has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Romeo Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Romeo Power in the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

