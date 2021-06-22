Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 144,723 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 343.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,873 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,723 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.56% of Winnebago Industries worth $14,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.36.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $65.01 on Tuesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.