Analyzing CarMax (NYSE:KMX) & Renren (NYSE:RENN)

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) and Renren (NYSE:RENN) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

CarMax has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renren has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CarMax and Renren’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarMax $18.95 billion 1.00 $746.92 million $4.72 24.60 Renren $18.11 million 15.17 -$19.22 million N/A N/A

CarMax has higher revenue and earnings than Renren.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of CarMax shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CarMax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Renren shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CarMax and Renren, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarMax 2 3 9 0 2.50 Renren 0 0 0 0 N/A

CarMax currently has a consensus price target of $123.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.38%. Given CarMax’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CarMax is more favorable than Renren.

Profitability

This table compares CarMax and Renren’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarMax 3.94% 19.42% 3.73% Renren N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CarMax beats Renren on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions. The company also provides reconditioning and vehicle repair services; and financing alternatives for retail customers across a range of credit spectrum through its CarMax Auto Finance and arrangements with various financial institutions. As of February 28, 2021, it operated approximately 220 used car stores and 1 new car franchises. CarMax, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

About Renren

Renren Inc. sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services. It offers vehicles of Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Land Rover, and Porsche brands at its in-store showrooms; and through Kaixin Auto app, as well as through other online vertical channels, such as Autohome and 58.com. In addition, the company develops Chime, a Software as a Solution platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals; and provides customizable lead capture landing pages that offer multiple home value estimates in the United States. Further, it provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States. The company was formerly known as Oak Pacific Interactive and changed its name to Renren Inc. in December 2010. Renren Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

