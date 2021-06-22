Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Intuit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.60. Intuit posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intuit will report full year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.30 to $9.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.73 to $11.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.71.

In other Intuit news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,577 shares of company stock worth $73,206,441 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $477.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.37. Intuit has a 12-month low of $280.99 and a 12-month high of $481.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

