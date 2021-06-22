Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.91. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.84. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.