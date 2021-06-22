Zacks: Brokerages Expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Will Announce Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will announce $2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.15 and the lowest is $1.91. Illinois Tool Works reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.73.

In other news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,655,000 after acquiring an additional 251,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 25.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,093,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,229,000 after acquiring an additional 224,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $223.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.84. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $70.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

