FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.78.
Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2 billion.
Shares of CP opened at C$94.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$266.41. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of C$66.46 and a 1-year high of C$100.00. The stock has a market cap of C$63.19 billion and a PE ratio of 24.29.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
